IQ4I Research and Consultancy Published New Pipeline Analysis on 'Non-Alcoholic SteatoHepataitis (NASH)'

BOSTON, August 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

'Non-Alcoholic SteatoHepataitis (NASH) Pipeline Analysis' gives comprehensive insights on the various drugs being developed for the treatment of NASH. The report covers all the drugs that are in various phases of development (Discovery, Preclinical & Clinical). The pipeline focuses on novel pharmacologic drugs & regenerative medicines covering small molecules, antibodies, stem cell therapies, recombinant proteins and RNA-based therapeutics, but excludes symptom relief drugs, generic combinations and supplemental drugs. The report also covers some of the hot targets in research for NASH treatments and NASH related biomarkers.

This report enables Pharmaceutical/Biotech companies, Academic institutes, Individual researchers, Investors, Medical technology companies, Service providers and other associated stake holders to identify and analyze the available licensing/collaborative commercial opportunities in the Non-alcoholic steatohepataitis (NASH) drugs market. The report also provides strategic insights on some of the molecules that are yet to be launched in the next few years. NASH is associated with fatty liver, hepatic inflammation, hepatocyte injury and fibrogenesis and may worsen into fibrosis or cirrhosis, liver failure and rarely into liver cancer. Currently, there are no approved drugs for NASH by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and there a high unmet clinical need. NASH, if untreated can progress to liver-destroying cirrhosis and potentially cancer. Majority of the NASH pipeline drugs are from specialized small to mid-pharmaceutical & biotech companies. As some of the candidates are nearing key R&D milestones, there is a huge competition among large pharmaceutical and biotech companies to acquire these assets. Promethera's acquisition of Baliopharm for NASH antibody program, Gilead's acquisition of Phenex FXR program & Boehringer's acquisition of NASH clinical asset from Pharmaxis supports this trend. Diagnosis of NASH still requires histological confirmation and there is a great demand for specific non-invasive diagnosis for distinguishing NASH from other liver diseases. Therefore, there is a need to develop better diagnostic and therapeutic strategies for patients with NASH. Some of the key sections covered in the report are given below:

Epidemiology In this section, epidemiology of NASH is reviewed to understand potential significance and impact of the disease. Global & US prevalence rates.

Hot Targets, Mechanisms & Therapies In this section, various NASH associated targets, mechanism and upcoming therapies are discussed. The report has 206 preclinical molecules, covers novel targets in early research for NASH along with disease progression biomarkers associated with NASH (Inflammatory, apoptosis, fibrosis).

Market analysis In market analysis section, global NASH drugs market is indicated along with the estimated Peak sales ($) of leading clinical stage drugs forecasted from 2020-2026. Forecasting model for NASH market. NASH market dynamics. NASH Market and estimated Peak sales of 11 clinical candidates (GR-MD-02 - Gilead, GFT505 - Genfit, OCA - Intercpt, IVA 337 - Inventiva Pharma, Aramchol - Galmed, Selonsertib - Gilead, Cenicriviroc - Allergan, IMM-124E - Immuron, MGL 3196 - Madrigal, GS-0976 - Gilead, Emricasan - Conatus). NASH related deals analysis with financials (upfront, milestones and royalties). Funding scenario in NASH market.

Pipeline Analysis Pipeline analysis was carried to get deeper insights on various treatment modalities in discovery, preclinical & development section, pipelines from major companies were identified and Potential targets were reported along with Mechanism of action, Current development status & nature of molecule. Pipeline analysis by developmental stage (Discovery to Clinical development). Pipeline analysis by modalities Monoclonal Antibodies pipeline analysis RNA-therapeutics pipeline analysis Recombinant protein pipeline analysis Pipeline analysis by leading players & Target analysis Drug analysis based on mechanism (Anti-Inflammatory, Anti-fibrotic and Metabolic)

Key Players Analysis The key player's analysis section provides an in-depth understanding of various companies working on Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and their Pipelines with development phase as well as understanding partnering strategies such as deals entered by the company Global key players overview Global key players Pipeline data (Discovery, Pre-clinical & Clinical development) Global key players: deals (Collaborations, Licensing, Service agreements, grants, funds).



About IQ4I Research & Consultancy

IQ4I (Intelligence Quotient for Innovation) Research and Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. is a global strategy, consulting and a market research firm. Our clients include leading businesses, investment banks, researchers and government agencies.

We are a team of highly qualified consultants and market researchers, committed to help clients make strategic decisions by providing relevant and firmly reliable Intelligence support. We enable our clients to identify the market opportunities with best-in-class market intelligence reports.

With world-class research capabilities, we deliver high level strategically analyzed consulting and custom research assignments to our clients at a reasonable cost and time frame. With fact-based insights and accurate market forecasts, we enable our clients to understand and respond to the market dynamics with an edge over their competitors.

Media contact:

Mr. Satish Birudukota,

Email: bd@iq4i.com, satish.birudukota@iq4i.com

Phone: +91-8147030229, 080-28398584

