United States Antimony Corporation: U. S. Antimony Announces Los Juarez is on Schedule

THOMPSON FALLS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2018 / United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC", NYSE American: UAMY) reported that the construction of the cyanide leach plant for the Los Juarez gold/silver/antimony plant is on schedule to start pilot testing during Q4 of 2018. The largest project has been the excavation of the tailings pond, and it should be ready for a liner by the end of September 2018.



Cyanide Leach Pond

The leach plant floor with a containment lip has been completed. No building over the floor is contemplated, and the equipment will be placed directly on the floor. Most of the equipment is under construction in Montana and will be ready for immediate service following delivery.



Cyanide Leach Plant Floor

During the construction period, the Montana metallurgical lab has been busy testing and confirming the metallurgy. Three technical discoveries were made that will expedite long term processing and cut cash costs substantially.

Estimated sales for the month of July 2018 were as follows:

Antimony pounds 122,084 Zeolite short tons 1,282

The average Rotterdam price for antimony metal during July 2018 was $7,927.27 per metric ton or $3.595 per pound.

CEO John Lawrence said, "We are steadily increasing Mexican production from the Wadley and very excited about the test work on the gold/silver/antimony production from Los Juarez."

About U.S. Antimony

US Antimony is a growing, vertically-integrated natural resource company that has production and diversified operations in precious metals, zeolite and antimony.

