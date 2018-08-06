Therium Group Holdings Ltd., a leading provider of litigation finance globally, has added to its investment team with the appointment of Elizabeth Korchin in New York.

Elizabeth, a graduate of Harvard Law School and Duke University, leaves her post as a Partner at Hogan Lovells, from which she brings a particular expertise in technology-related matters. Elizabeth's practice at Hogan Lovells focused on high-stakes complex commercial litigation and arbitration, as well as intellectual property disputes, on behalf of Fortune 500 clients across major industries, including global consumer electronics and telecommunications manufacturers, health insurers, and technology companies. Her expertise spans a wide variety of areas of substantive law, including Lanham Act, RICO, ERISA, False Claims Act, antitrust, consumer protection, and contract claims, among others, and she has handled all aspects of litigation including multiple jury trials, bench trials, and international arbitration hearings on the merits, as well as appellate proceedings.

Neil Purslow, Therium's Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer, observed: "We are continuing to see strong growth in global demand for our litigation financing services, especially as we deploy our new £300m fund. Elizabeth's deep and wide-ranging experience brings a valuable perspective to our U.S. operations, and aligns brilliantly with Therium's core sectors. Elizabeth is a fantastic addition to the group and we are delighted that she has joined us."

"We specifically sought out Elizabeth for two equally important reasons: her expertise as a highly accomplished litigator and trial attorney, and her well-deserved reputation as an out-of-the-box thinker who lends a shrewd yet practical perspective to complex legal issues," adds Eric Blinderman, Head of Therium's U.S. operations. "Patrick Dempsey, who leads our U.S. investment team, experienced firsthand the unique value and diverse perspective that Elizabeth brings to the table when they worked together at Hogan Lovells. We look forward to benefiting from Elizabeth's dynamism, fresh ideas and the unconventional approach that earned her the reputation as an innovator and that will further strengthen our team as we build on Therium's existing success in bringing innovative products and services to the global litigation funding industry."

Elizabeth will hit the ground running, as Therium is steadfastly deploying a substantial portion of its latest fund in the United States market, where demand for litigation funding continues to increase exponentially.

"Therium has long been and remains a pioneer in litigation funding and I am thrilled to be a part of Therium's continued transformation of the legal financing landscape," Elizabeth said. "Coming from a global platform at Hogan Lovells, I was especially attracted to Therium's unparalleled global footprint in legal finance, not to mention their deep experience and impressive track record. I couldn't be more excited to continue to develop the industry with this incredible team."

About Therium

Founded in London and Jersey in 2009, Therium is a leading global litigation financing firm with a market-leading track record of generating superior returns for its investors. The firm works across all forms of commercial litigation and arbitration and invests in a broad range of complex commercial disputes, from securities and shareholder actions, international arbitration, competition and antitrust cases, through to intellectual property, insolvency and class actions.

In April 2016, Therium became the first European litigation finance company to launch a full-service business in North America, which is headquartered in New York. In June 2016, Therium introduced litigation financing to Scandinavia when it opened an office in Oslo, and in March 2017, Therium launched in Germany as the country's first full service litigation commercial funder.

In February 2018, Therium announced its latest fund, which will be £300m upon the final close, and which the company is now actively deploying. Upon final close of the new fund, Therium will have raised nearly £600 million since its foundation in 2009. To date, the firm globally has funded claims valued at £36 billion.

Therium has consistently been at the forefront of innovation in litigation finance, pioneering the combined use of insurance tools alongside funding vehicles, and introducing portfolio funding products into the UK. Therium's substantial footprint in the United States market continues to steadily expand since it began its U.S. operations in 2016. The firm's ability to develop innovative funding arrangements and bespoke financial solutions for litigants and law firms complements its unmatched experience and rigorous approach to funding a wide range of commercial disputes in varying jurisdictions throughout the world.

www.therium.com

