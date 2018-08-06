Aemetis, Inc.: Aemetis to Review Second Quarter Financial Results on August 9, 2018

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2018 / Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced that the company will host a conference call to review the release of its second quarter 2018 earnings report:

Date: Thursday, August 9, 2018

Time: 11 am Pacific Time (PT)

Live Participant Dial In (Toll Free): +1-877-407-8035

Live Participant Dial In (International): +1-201-689-8035

Webcast URL: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/36799

Attendees may submit questions during the Q&A portion of the conference call.

After August 9th, the webcast will be available on the Company's website (www.aemetis.com) under Investors/Conference Calls. The voice recording will also be available through August 16, 2018 by dialing (Toll Free) 877-481-4010 or (International) 919-882-2331 and entering conference ID number 36799.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is an advanced renewable fuels and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced biorefineries. Founded in 2006, Aemetis owns and operates a 60 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California's Central Valley, near Modesto. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India, the US and Europe. Aemetis operates a research and development laboratory, and holds a portfolio of patents and related technology licenses for the production of renewable fuels and biochemicals. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.

