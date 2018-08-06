Through the auction, the authorities in Tirana aim to build a solar park in the Akërni salt flats, near Vlorë.Albania's Ministry of Energy and Industry (MEI) has launched a long-expected auction for construction of the country's first large-scale solar plant. The facility will be built at the Akërni salt flats, near the Vlora river on the southeastern Adriatic. Developers have until August 24 to submit questions and a tour of the site with government officials has been organized for August 27. Albanian renewable energy expert Lorenc Gordani told pv magazine that according to the disclosed criteria, ...

