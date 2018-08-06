sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 06.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 590 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,63 Euro		+0,06
+0,63 %
WKN: 854559 ISIN: AU000000AMC4 Ticker-Symbol: AXZA 
Aktie:
Branche
Kunststoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
AMCOR LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMCOR LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,625
9,915
14:55
9,68
9,87
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMCOR LIMITED
AMCOR LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMCOR LIMITED9,63+0,63 %
BEMIS COMPANY INC44,80+13,16 %