

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Amcor Limited (AMCRY.PK) and Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) announced that their Boards have unanimously approved a definitive agreement under which Amcor will acquire Bemis in an all-stock combination. The transaction will be effected at a fixed exchange ratio of 5.1 Amcor shares for each Bemis share, resulting in Amcor and Bemis shareholders owning approximately 71% and 29% of the combined company, respectively. This is equivalent to a transaction price of $57.75 per Bemis share. New Amcor will have a primary listing on the NYSE and a listing on the ASX.



Amcor Limited stated that the combination creates substantial value for shareholders of both companies through: pre-tax annual cost synergies of approximately $180 million; and double digit proforma EPS accretion for all shareholders.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX