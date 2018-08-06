Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market research analysis for a packaging industry client. A secondary packaging company wanted to gain detail insights into the market landscape and recent market trends that affect their brands. The client also wanted to gauge various factors responsible for market growth.

According to the experts at Infiniti,"Challenges in the packaging industry usually revolve around durability, sustainability, cost, and design."

The packaging industry is one of the most rapidly developing industries globally. This is primarily because the industry is fueled by the continuous growth of the population around the world. Also, over the years, the objectives of packaging companies have gone beyond just containing and protecting the product. As a result, players in the packaging industry are facing several challenges with respect to their ability to maintain the quality of the package, industry standards compliance, and ability to minimize carbon footprint.

The market research solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to gain detail insights into the market opportunities, challenges, and competition and gauge the various factors affecting their brands' perception among consumers.

This market research solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Introduce a breakthrough innovation in the manufacturing process

Ensure that their brand offers a 360-degree appeal

This market research solution provided predictive insights on:

Augmenting brand value by improving profit margins

Analyzing various factors affecting market growth

