Gen 4 updates includes Heart Rate, Untethered GPS, NFC, and more

It is with great excitement that Fossil brand announces its fourth generation of smartwatches under its Fossil Q line. With several new technology features, this new line provides consumers with the tech functionality they have been asking for in beautiful designs and styles they have come to expect from Fossil. With a robust list of new features, it is the brand's intent to provide customers with one all-inclusive device-both in function and design.

As one of the first fashion brands to introduce this level of technology to their collection, Fossil shows consumers you don't have to sacrifice fashion for function. Powered with Wear OS by Google and the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 Platform, the new devices offer enhancements to every facet of the day, with hardware including Heart-Rate Tracking, NFC, Untethered GPS and Swimproof Functionality. Thanks to optimized charge time, users can now charge their device within an hour to last all day.

Fossil entered the smartwatch market to fill the growing desire for tech that was beautifully designed and could be personalized. This new generation is no different: it is packed with the unique design traits allowing users to customize from strap to dial. There are 36+ exclusive dials, from fashion forward to novelty dials, and users can integrate an increasing number of third party apps to their device experience, as well as set social media photos as watch face backgrounds. Fossil is continuing to design smartwatches as only Fossil can, with a vintage-inspired approach to modern technology that lets customers find a watch that perfectly suits their authentic selves.

''Since our entry to the smartwatch market, it has always been our first priority to be nimble and adapt quickly to innovations-both in technology and design'' says Steve Evans, EVP of Fossil. "We know a lot of watch wearers have both a traditional watch and some kind of an activity tracker- by adding significant features in terms of technology, without compromising our design standards, this new generation of smartwatch will provide consumers with one device that fits all of their needs. Ensuring the best possible experience for our customers has always been important, which drove the innovation of this product; we cannot wait to see the consumer response around the globe.''

Called Fossil Q Venture HR and Fossil Q Explorist HR, these devices can transition through all parts of daily life thanks to added functionality packed into fashionable designs. This new generation of smartwatches ushers in a more holistic user experience from a Fossil smartwatch with key features and personalization options that consumers care about.

Key updates include:

Heart-Rate Tracking:

Heart rate functionality was an important ask from consumers and a top priority for the Generation 4 Fossil Q line. Additionally, Fossil wanted to create exclusive watch dials that allowed users to easily access manual readings directly from their watch face. Whether going for a run outside or hitting the gym, you can automatically track your heart rate during logged exercises with Google Fit.

Take a manual heart rate reading and automatically track heart rate across multiple types of workouts using Google Fit

Heart rate graphs show progress throughout a large variety of workouts and improves workout tracking experience

Exclusive-to-Fossil dials have heart rate integrated into the designs, showing users their beats per minute on their watch face at a quick glance

NFC

NFC allows users to have payment and transit capabilities directly on their device. Exclusively compatible with Google Pay (transit and pay currently available in select countries), NFC prevents users from having to pull out their card every time they need to complete a transaction. With a few taps, your card is ready on watch to streamline any checkout experience. Security is an obvious consideration, and users set up a unique lock code on their watch to help protect from any identity or data theft.

Untethered GPS

New untethered GPS capabilities allow the users track walks, and runs, hikes, bike rides, and more via Google Fit and third-party fitness apps without having to bring your phone along. Your watch will automatically map and track your location and distance during logged workouts!

Thanks to added swimproof functionality, users can track swim workouts, hang poolside or hop in the shower without risk of damaging their smartwatch. For consumers ready to hit the trails for a run or ride without taking their phone, music can be downloaded from third party apps directly to device.

With this new generation of watch, Fossil is bringing a unique, fun take on technology. With function-based dials, social sharing abilities and an immense amount of personalization opportunities, these watches truly allows users to "Make it Your Own." The added functions like Heart Rate, NFC, and GPS will give users a 360-holistic way to track all parts of their lives, while keeping true to the authentic creative spirit of innovative watch design that Fossil was founded on more than 30 years ago.

This watch retails for $255-$275.

Features include:

Stainless steel case (Q Venture HR: 40mm Q Explorist HR: 45mm)

Stunning touchscreen digital display

24+ hours battery life (based on usage)

Interchangeable straps and bracelets (Q Venture HR: 18mm Q Explorist HR: 22mm)

Connect via Bluetooth technology

Wireless syncing magnetic charging

Compatible with iOS 9.3+ and Android 4.4+ (excluding Go edition)

Sensors: Heart Rate, NFC, GPS, Altimeter, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient Light, Microphone

Powered with Wear OS by Google

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 Platform

*The Google Assistant is not available in all languages. Android, Wear OS by Google, Google Play, Google Fit and other marks are trademarks of Google Inc.

Wear OS by Google and Android are trademarks of Google Inc.

Qualcomm, Snapdragon and Snapdragon Wear are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

