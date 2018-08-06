Dr. Andy Khawaja, CEO of Allied Wallet a globally leading provider of online payment processing, is named 'Iconic Figure of Finance' on the cover of this month's issue of CEO Monthly.

Allied Wallet has been leading the financial technology industry, not only in its innovation and advances, but also for its forward-thinking company culture.

Functioning as a payment services company in today's fast-paced environment requires many different departments to work in perfect synchronization and the careful guidance of a strong chief executive officer.

Dr. Andy Khawaja is featured as an 'Iconic Figure of Finance' for his ability to not only navigate towards the future of digital payments but also for his ability to guide his team through the many challenges presented and realize success.

The cover feature article briefly outlines an interview with Khawaja on what he believes are the essential roles of a CEO and even what drives him as an individual.

Dr. Khawaja said, "…in my opinion [banks and other companies] are taking too much money out of the merchants' pocket. The reason I do this is because I want my customers to make more profit, which will enable them to expand and this will help to generate more revenue, hire more staff and ultimately build a better economy."

Dr. Khawaja has divulged this message repeatedly in many interviews, and perhaps this is why he has become recognized as such an iconic figure. Dr. Khawaja and Allied Wallet maintain a culture that revolves around perpetuating success around them rather than striving for only their own and some may say this is their secret to success.

