WKN: 904291 ISIN: FR0000054694 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
06.08.2018
NATUREX: Number of shares and voting rights as at 31 July 2018

Number of shares and voting rights
Article L.233-8-II of Commercial Law (Code de commerce) and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority
(AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Press release
Avignon, August 6 2018

31.07.2018

Total number of outstanding shares forming the capital
  • 9,572,111 ordinary shares under ISIN FR0000054694
  • 51,545 shares issued from the acquisition of performance shares
    under ISIN FR0000054694
9,623,656
Number of shares with double voting rights 1,475,485
Total number of gross voting rights11,099,141

Number of shares without voting rights
  • 4,637 bearer shares in the frame of the liquidity contract
- 4,637
Total number of exercisable voting rights*11,094,504

*Real number of voting rights = total number of voting rights - number of shares without voting rights

You can receive all financial information of Naturex free of charge by signing up at: www.naturex.f

About Naturex

Naturex sources, manufactures and markets natural speciality ingredients for the food, health and cosmetic industries. As the Natural Maker, the company actively supports the global shift from synthetic to natural through an offer built on two main focus areas: My Natural Food and My Natural Selfcare. Naturex's portfolio includes colours, antioxidants, speciality fruits & vegetables, phytoactives, and numerous other plant-based natural ingredients, designed to create healthy, authentic and effective products.

The Group's strong commitment to quality, sustainability, continuous innovation process, and the talent of its people are at the heart of its success.

Headquartered in Avignon, France, Naturex has experienced steadily-increasing growth throughout the last 25 years. The Group employs 1,700 people worldwide and in 2017 had revenue of €405 million.
The Group is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B - Index: Euronext Next 150, Enternext CAC PEA-PME 150, CAC Small & Mid, CAC Small, Gaïa - Ticker: NRX - Reuters: NATU.PA - Bloomberg: NRX:FP - DR SYMBOL: NTUXY

NATUREX, From Nature to You

  • Investor contact

Carole Alexandre

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)4 90 23 78 28

c.alexandre@naturex.com

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54669-nb-of-shares-and-voting-rights_31-july-2018.pdf

