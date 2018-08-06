NATUREX: Number of shares and voting rights as at 31 July 2018

Number of shares and voting rights

Article L.233-8-II of Commercial Law (Code de commerce) and

Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority

(AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Avignon, August 6 2018

31.07.2018

Total number of outstanding shares forming the capital 9,572,111 ordinary shares under ISIN FR0000054694

51,545 shares issued from the acquisition of performance shares

under ISIN FR0000054694 9,623,656 Number of shares with double voting rights 1,475,485 Total number of gross voting rights 11,099,141

Number of shares without voting rights 4,637 bearer shares in the frame of the liquidity contract - 4,637 Total number of exercisable voting rights* 11,094,504

*Real number of voting rights = total number of voting rights - number of shares without voting rights

About Naturex

Naturex sources, manufactures and markets natural speciality ingredients for the food, health and cosmetic industries. As the Natural Maker, the company actively supports the global shift from synthetic to natural through an offer built on two main focus areas: My Natural Food and My Natural Selfcare. Naturex's portfolio includes colours, antioxidants, speciality fruits & vegetables, phytoactives, and numerous other plant-based natural ingredients, designed to create healthy, authentic and effective products.

The Group's strong commitment to quality, sustainability, continuous innovation process, and the talent of its people are at the heart of its success.

Headquartered in Avignon, France, Naturex has experienced steadily-increasing growth throughout the last 25 years. The Group employs 1,700 people worldwide and in 2017 had revenue of €405 million.

The Group is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B - Index: Euronext Next 150, Enternext CAC PEA-PME 150, CAC Small & Mid, CAC Small, Gaïa - Ticker: NRX - Reuters: NATU.PA - Bloomberg: NRX:FP - DR SYMBOL: NTUXY

NATUREX, From Nature to You

Investor contact

Carole Alexandre

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)4 90 23 78 28

c.alexandre@naturex.com

