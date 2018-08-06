

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - International Game Technology PLC (IGT) said that Phil Satre, Chairman of the Board of Directors, has resigned from that position and as a Director effective immediately.



Lorenzo Pellicioli, Vice Chairman of the IGT Board, will lead the Board until its next meeting at which time the board will elect a new chairman.



Pellicioli said, 'On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Phil for his dedicated service and many important contributions. He successfully guided the Company through a transformational merger that created the largest gaming company in the world. We wish him continued success as he takes on a new role at Wynn Resorts.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX