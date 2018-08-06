Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2018) - Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSX: MIN) (FSE: 3XS) (OTCQX: EXMGF) ("Excelsior" or the "Company") confirms that with respect to the Class III Underground Injection Control ("UIC") Area Permit for the Gunnison Copper Project, the 30-day appeal period has officially ended. A total of two appeals were filed with the Environmental Appeals Board; however, one of these appeals was subsequently withdrawn prior to the termination of the appeal period. The remaining appeal raises no new objections that were not previously addressed as part of the comprehensive permit review process that was undertaken by the United States Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA"). Excelsior's view is that this lone appeal will not be successful, and the Company intends to use all available legal means to have this appeal dismissed as soon as possible.

Appeals are reviewed by the Environmental Appeals Board. In order to be successful, the petitioner must demonstrate either a finding of fact or conclusion of law that is clearly erroneous, or an exercise of discretion on an important policy consideration that the Environmental Appeals Board should, in its discretion, review. The petitioner also must identify where in the record the issue was raised, or explain why it was not previously raised, and explain why EPA's response to the comment was clearly erroneous or otherwise warrants review. Given the thoroughness of the process over the past 30 months, this is a difficult hurdle to meet and prevail.





About Excelsior Mining





Excelsior Mining "The Copper Solution Company" is a mineral exploration and development company that is advancing the Gunnison Copper Project in Cochise County, Arizona. The project is an advanced staged, low cost, environmentally friendly in-situ recovery copper extraction project. The Feasibility Study projected an after-tax NPV of US$ 807 million and an IRR of 40% using a US$ 2.75 per pound copper price and a 7.5% discount rate.





Additional information about the Gunnison Copper Project can be found in the technical report filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com entitled: "Gunnison Copper Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Feasibility Study" dated effective December 17, 2016.





For more information on Excelsior, please visit our website at www.excelsiormining.com.





