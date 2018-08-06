Investview Corporation: Fake News - Not for Investview

Investview Engages Equities for Factual News & Exposure

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2018 / Investview Corporation (OTCQB: INVU) engages EQUITIES to provide investor information, relevant news, and brand awareness.

Investview is featuring its wholly owned subsidiary Kuvera on Equities unleashing the power of the Equities news and information services. Equities and their information portal, equities.com provides investor relations coverage to a select group consisting of 18 private and public companies.

Investview's featured company page on equities.com contains relevant news, press releases, SEC filings, key financial information along with a feature of Kuvera's products and services, mission and vision statements. Investview's page on Equities.com at the following link:

https://www.equities.com/companies/invu.

"In a world where everyone is a publisher, there is a lack of reputable third-party news information resources. By featuring Investview and its subsidiaries on Equities we are able to provide accurate, relevant and verified information to potential shareholders," said Annette Raynor, Chief Operations Officer.

Investview selected Equities due to their enormous reach which has 2.5 million + combined monthly impressions, 3 million Equities.com users annually, 50,000 Premium Content Distribution Partners with 300,000 + original articles published annually.

"Investview and its family of subsidiaries are achieving significant accomplishments and it is time for us to showcase these milestones. We need to leverage the power of reputable media outlets to share our story in real-time," added Mario Romano, Director of Finance and Public Relations.

About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc. is a diversified financial technology organization that operates through its wholly -owned subsidiaries, to provide financial products and services to individuals, accredited investors and select financial institutions. www.investview.com

Kuvera LLC for personal money management and education services. www.kuveraglobal.com

United Games LLC for the social mobile app and live interaction services. www.unitedgames.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". When the words "believes," "expects," "plans," "projects," "estimates," and similar expressions are used, they identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Management's current beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to Management and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements can be found in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

