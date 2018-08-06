CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Total Voting Rights

Charles Taylor plc (the Company)

Voting Rights and Share Capital

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, the following updated information is provided:

As at 31 July 2018, the Company's capital consisted of 77,227,747 ordinary shares with voting rights. The Company holds no shares in treasury; therefore the total voting rights in the Company as at that date were 77,227,747.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Ivan Keane - Group Company Secretary and General Counsel - 020 3320 2206

Susan Morgan - Deputy Group Company Secretary - 020 3320 8814

Charles Taylor plc

6 August 2018

Notes to editors

About Charles Taylor www.ctplc.com

Charles Taylor plc supports and enables the insurance market to meet the continually evolving challenges it faces. We provide technical services to make the business of insurance work fundamentally better. We have been providing insurance-related technical services and solutions since 1884 and today we employ over 2,350 permanent and contract staff in 112 locations spread across 29 countries in the UK, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe the Middle East and Africa.

We are unique in our market in that our services support every stage of the insurance lifecycle and every aspect of the insurance operating model. We develop and operate insurance vehicles on behalf of our clients, manage claims programmes and adjust losses. We handle legacy and run-off portfolios, provide a variety of specialist operational support services and offer solutions and support to drive insurance technology transformation.

Charles Taylor's breadth of services, technical skills and resources and global presence means the Group can manage and resolve virtually any insurance-related matter, wherever and whenever it occurs.