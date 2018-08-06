Nexteer Automotive Schedules 2018 Interim Results Investor Conference Call

AUBURN HILLS, Michigan, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive, a global leader in intuitive motion control, today announced that Mike Richardson, Executive Board Director and President, and Bill Quigley, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for investors on August 14, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. EDT (August 158:00 a.m. HKT) to provide 2018 interim results briefing.

The conference call dial-in information is available on the company's website at https://www.nexteer.com/events-presentations/.

ABOUT NEXTEER

Nexteer Automotive (HK.1316), a global leader in intuitive motion control, is a multi-billion dollar global steering and driveline business delivering electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steering columns, driveline systems as well as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving enabling technologies for original equipment manufacturers. The company's global workforce of over 13,500 serves more than 50 customers in every major region of the world. The company has 25 manufacturing plants, three technical centers and 14 customer service centers strategically located in North and South America, Europe and Asia. Nexteer Automotive's customers include BMW, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, GM, PSA Group, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China. www.nexteer.com



