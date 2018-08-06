Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new competitor mapping assessment on the medical device industry. A leading medical device company, specializing in the manufacturing of dental implants, was looking to employ an effective way to profile potential buyers, offer personalized services to their clients, and better position their product and service offerings.

According to the medical device industry experts at Infiniti "The demand for cost-effective homecare medical devices is expected to multiply in the coming years owing to the accelerating cost of health care services and a shortage of healthcare facilities."

Ongoing innovations and advancements in the medical devices industry are expected to bring in new opportunities as well as challenges for players in this sector. However, small start-ups are more susceptible to such challenges, leading to delayed product launches. Also, the lack of external governmental funding will limit innovation in this market space, which, in turn, will hamper their growth prospects.

Moreover, to sustain the global competitive pressure it is no longer sufficient for players in the medical devices industry to focus merely on quality. Instead, they will have to devise effective strategies to re-assess their offerings and also implement adequate software tools to enhance efficiency. This is because software applications can offer customized solutions to monitor the patients, enhance clinical outcomes, and drive overall profit margins. Also, leading players in the medical devices industry are now focusing on implementing competitor mapping solutions to gain a holistic view of the competitive landscape.

The competitor mapping assessment solution presented by Infiniti Research helped the manufacturer of the dental implants to gauge the strategic plans of their competitors and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge.

This competitor mapping assessment solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain a holistic view of the competitive landscape

Understand the organization's weakness and shortcomings

This competitor mapping assessment solution provided predictive insights on:

Improving the overall efficiency of the product and service offerings

Devising cost-effective products and services to gain a competitive edge

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

