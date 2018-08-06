

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Wynn Resorts (WYNN) announced the addition of Phil Satre as its newly-appointed vice chairman. Boone Wayson, current board chairman, also announced he will be stepping down as chairman at the end of this year, but will continue to serve as a board member. The Board of Directors plans to appoint Mr. Satre to succeed Mr. Wayson as Chairman of the Board.



Satre is president of the National Center for Responsible Gaming. He served in various leadership roles in the gaming industry for more than 25 years, including as Chairman and CEO of Harrah's Entertainment, Inc. He has also served as the Chairman of the Board of International Game Technology PLC, Nordstrom, Inc., and NV Energy, Inc. and has served as director of Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. and Rite Aid Corporation. He has received numerous accolades, including his election to the American Gaming Association's Hall of Fame.



