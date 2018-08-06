Global Hydraulic Hose Market to Reach US$ 10 Billion by 2021 and is Projected to Register a CAGR of 4.8% by 2026 - MarketResearch.biz

NEW YORK, August 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, "Global Hydraulic Hose Marketby Type (Spiral Wire Hydraulic Hose, Wire Braided Hydraulic Hose, and Others [rubber and textile]),By Application,and by Region- Global Forecast to 2026.", which offers a holistic view of the global hydraulic hose market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2017-2021) is projected to be over US$ 10 Bn, which is expected to increase considerably over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Hydraulic hoses are specifically designed to deliver hydraulic fluids to values, actuator, and tools. These are flexible and usually made with several layers of reinforcements as it operates under high pressures.

Global Hydraulic Hose Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for hydraulic hoses in various end-use applications is a major factor driving growth of the global hydraulic hose market. In addition, rising demand for heavy machinery and equipment owing to rapid development in construction sector across the globe is another factor driving growth of the global market.

Current trend observed in the market is availability of hydraulic hose products through online platforms. This factor is further fueling growth of the global hydraulic hose market. Companies are utilizing online platform in order to expand their reach and to have a stronger market presence with established distribution channels.

Global Hydraulic Hose Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global hydraulic hose market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global hydraulic hose market is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Global Hydraulic Hose Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. The types segment includes spiral wire hydraulic hose, wire braided hydraulic hose, and others (rubber and textile). The application segment includes engineering machinery, mining industry, industrial, and others (agriculture and automotive). The regions covered in the analysis are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

ByType: The wire-braided hydraulic hose segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution as compared to other type segment, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The spiral-wire hydraulic hose segment is expected to register a CAGR of over 5.0% between 2017 and 2026.

By Application: The engineering machinery segment accounts for highest revenue share in the global market and is projected to and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period

By Region: The market in Asia Pacific accounted for highest revenue share in the global hydraulic hose market in 2016, and is expected to register highest CAGR of over 5% over the forecast period.

Global Hydraulic Hose Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global hydraulic hose market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Parker Hannifin Corp., Manuli Rubber Industries S.p.A., Alfagomma Hydraulic S.p.a., The Yokohama Rubber CO., LTD., Gates Corporation, Bridgestone Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Semperit AG Holding, HANSA-FLEX AG, SUMITOMO RIKO Company Limited, Continental AG (ContiTech AG), RYCO Hydraulics Inc., LUOHE LETONE HYDRAULICS TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. (Letone), Shandong Dagong Rubber Co., Ltd., Hebei Yutong Special Rubber Hose Co., LTD., Ouya Hose Corporation, Jintong Rubber CO., LTD., Hebei Jingbo Petroleum Machinery Co., Ltd., Shandong Yuelong Rubber-Plastic Technology Co Ltd., Henan Yibo Rubber Technology Co., Ltd., and Hebei Hengyu Rubber Product Group Co., Ltd., Vitillo s.p.A., Diesse Rubber Hoses s.p.A., Bydgoskie Zaklady Przemyslu Gumowego "STOMIL" S.A., Interpump Group SpA.

The Global Hydraulic Hose Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2026 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hydraulic hose market for 2017-2026.

