Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik Expands Strategic Partnership with inlumi

New UK partnership extends existing relationship between inlumi and CCH Tagetik Benelux and Nordic;provides CCH Tagetik customers with end-to-end CPM and analytics services and localized support throughout Europe

CCH Tagetik, part of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting and a leader in global performance management software solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with inlumi.

"We are very pleased to extend our partnership with inlumi to the United Kingdom, as we have done in Benelux and Nordic regions," said Manuel Vellutini, Executive Vice President - Commercial for CCH Tagetik. "The market for our solutions is global, but customers often need experienced partners at a local level to help realize their financial transformation initiatives. inlumi also shares our customer-first philosophy and our mission of helping customers best leverage enterprise and financial data for informed decision making."

"CCH Tagetik is a major force in the CPM market, and we are excited to further expand our support of its quest to modernize finance by adding the UK to our relationship, said Johan Johansson, Chief Commercial Officer for inlumi. CCH Tagetik's truly unified CPM platform, its commitment to resolving complex regulatory reporting requirements, and its ability to integrate with virtually all enterprise applications make its solution a perfect fit for our customers' future challenges."

For more information on CCH Tagetik's unified corporate performance platform, visit www.tagetik.com.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer is a global leader in professional information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

CCH Tagetik, a part of the Tax and Accounting division, provides solutions to CFOs for corporate performance management.

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About inlumi

Formed through the merger of Sucaba, a Nordic-based CPM consultancy, and Infratects, a Dutch CPM consultancy and services provider, inlumi provides a full range of CPM-related services and support - from advisory to implementation to operations. Headquartered in Utrecht, the company has approximately 150 employees in nine countries. For more information, visit http://www.inlumi.com.

