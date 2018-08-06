

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has reiterated that the United States is going to enforce sanctions against Iran.



Pompeo reaffirmed the US move to restore the sanctions while speaking on board with reporters returning with him after attending a security forum in Singapore.



'Tomorrow the first set of waivers associated with the wind-down period after the President's decision to withdraw from the JCPOA will take effect,' Pompeo told reporters.



Iran faces the risk of stage-by-stage US sanctions that President Donald Trump announced in May while withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal with the Islamic nation.



Washington's so-called 'snapback' sanctions are due to be reinstated against Tehran on Tuesday, leaving the Iranian government unable to buy US banknotes. Also, broad sanctions will be slapped on Iranian industries, including its rug exports.



As part of putting additional economic pressure, the United States wants to stop countries buying Iranian oil to reduce their imports 'as close to zero as possible' by November 4.



When asked if Iran will be able to break sanctions, Pompeo replied that the Iranian people are not happy with their own leadership. 'They're unhappy with the failure of their own leadership to deliver the economic promises that their leadership promised them.'



Replying to another question, Pompeo said, 'We're very hopeful that we can find a way to move forward, but it's going to require enormous change on the part of the Iranian regime.'



The Secretary said a White House announcement regarding the sanctions can be expected sometime Monday morning.



