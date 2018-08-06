LayerOne Financial L.P. Shortlisted for Nine HFM 2018 European Technology Awards

Company Receives More Nominations Than Any Other Provider

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LayerOne Financial L.P. - an independent, global provider of agile financial technology for the institutional investment management community - has been shortlisted in nine categories for the 2018 HFM European Technology Awards, more than any other provider. The annual HFM European Technology Awards recognizes hedge fund technology providers that have demonstrated outstanding customer service and innovative product development over the past 12 months.

LayerOne Financial L.P. was shortlisted in the following categories:

Most Innovative Technology Firm Most Disruptive Technology Solution Best Service or Application Using Cloud Technology Best Data Management Product Best Post-Trade Technology Best Risk Management Solution Best RegTech Solution Best Regulatory Reporting Solution Best Derivatives Solution

"LayerOne Financial is pleased to be recognized by HFM as a top technology provider," said Brian Piscopo, CEO. "These record shortlist nominations are a testament to our team's hard work and passion for delivering innovative, leading-edge solutions that drive client success. Through our PortfolioOne product, we are proud to offer hedge funds a complete, single-source, cloud-hosted investment management platform that significantly reduces internal IT spend while simultaneously improving efficiency and risk management. We are honored by HFM's recognition of our contribution and dedication to this space."

The winners of the HFM European Technology Awards will be announced on Tuesday, September 11th at the awards ceremony in London.

About LayerOne

LayerOne Financial L.P. is an independent, leading-edge financial technology company providing innovative solutions to the investment management community. Our market leading product, PortfolioOne, is an all-in-one, hosted, front-to-back office investment management platform supporting a broader range of asset classes than any other portfolio management system on the market. For more information on LayerOne, please visit www.layer-one.com or follow us on Twitter @PortfolioOne and LinkedIn.

Related Links

http://www.layer-one.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/726946/LayerOne_Financial_Rectangle_Logo.jpg