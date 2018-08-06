Insurtech wefox continues to implement its global growth strategy

After Switzerland, Germany and Austria, wefox launches operations in Italy

wefox has entered a strategic partnership with Mansutti S.p.A., one of the largest family-run brokerage companies

Only three years after launching in Switzerland and Germany, and one year after starting operations in Austria, insurtech business wefox has announced its entry to the Italian market, continuing its focus on European expansion. "We want to become the new insurance standard worldwide. Italy is the next important step for us," says Julian Teicke, CEO of the wefox Group. Insurtech combines personal consulting with state-of-the-art app technology, providing solutions to meet the changing needs of customers, brokers and insurance companies. wefox has gained around a quarter of a million customers, over 1000 insurance brokers and over 300 insurance companies to date.

wefox is also striving to become the most innovative marketplace for customers, brokers and insurance companies in Italy. "Italy is promising for us because the market there is at a turning point, shifting from product-centric to a more customer-focused orientation," says Julian Teicke. wefox wants to establish the platform concept in Italy and shape the digital transformation for customers, brokers and insurers.

Strategic cooperation

Following the effective growth strategy used in the DACH countries, wefox will also integrate the classic broker into its business model in Italy and combine the old and new economy, pairing the expertise and many years of experience in the insurance market with the possibilities of digital technologies. For this reason, wefox has partnered with one of the largest family-run brokerage companies in Italy, Mansutti S.p.A. Based in Milan, Mansutti employs more than 300 people and has an extensive network in the insurance industry. The brokerage company focuses on the automotive industry, and will use this connection to drive business via the wefox platform.

New insurance products for the Italian market

"As a partner of Europe's leading insurtech, we can offer insurance solutions at a very high service level using the latest Salesforce technology. This will significantly strengthen our position as an international broker", says Tomaso Mansutti, CEO of Mansutti S.p.A. wefox supports Mansutti as a software provider. Brokers receive a modern CRM system and can outsource back-office work to wefox enabling them to work more efficiently, focusing on customers and concentrate more on customer service. Tomaso Mansutti said: "Our customers can use the wefox app to view and optimize their insurance policies anytime and anywhere, agree new contracts and report claims all digitally in one place. We expect excellent customer satisfaction and loyalty." Mansutti is supporting wefox in the development of insurance products for the Italian market.

Cooperations are being expanded

Next year, wefox plans to incorporate its own company in Italy and expand its cooperation with other brokers. Expansion into other European countries is also anticipated.

About wefox

Wefox, founded in Switzerland in November 2014, is the independent service platform for insurance in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The marketplace allows customers, brokers and insurance companies to manage their insurance and financial products and services intelligently and efficiently. The product brings together the benefits of the online and offline world, combining modern technology and consulting knowledge from the classic insurance business. Since its launch, wefox has already secured more than 250,000 policyholders in record time. The company, with more than 100 employees, works with more than 1000 brokers and is continuously looking to expand its network into other European countries.

