Picton Property Income Ltd - Notice of AGM

Picton Property Income Limited

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

(The "Company")

6 August 2018

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Thirteenth Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 13 September 2018 at 2.00pm.

The Notice of AGM has been posted to shareholders and, in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM



Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001

Picton is a property investment company established in 2005. It owns and actively manages a £678 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 360 occupiers (as at 30 June 2018). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk

