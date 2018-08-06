With a maximum fixed tariff of $0.0427/kWh under a 25-year PPA, the total capacity available is made up of 10 MW multiples and could potentially all go to one bidder.The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has tendered for 750 MW of grid connected solar PV capacity in the state of Rajasthan. The maximum tariff payable to successful developers has been fixed at INR2.93/kWh ($0.0427/kWh) for 25 years. To be built on the build, own, operate basis, the 750 MW capacity will be comprised of projects of at least 10 MW in scale, set up in multiples of 10 MW. Bidding closes on September 14. Projects ...

