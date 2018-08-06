AJRD Stock: Geared for Higher Stock PricesThe prospects of a trade war are scary, even though the market indices continue to dismiss its implications. My fears lie in the fact that this tit-for-tat affair has "war" in its title. History has shown us that trade wars have led to actual wars, which is a scary proposition to fathom.This theme of war is why I am focusing on a defense contractor in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD). I have chosen Aerojet Rocketdyne stock because it is flirting with its all-time high and I happen to believe that AJRD stock will push through this level of price resistance. As a result, higher prices.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...