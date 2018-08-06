Upon request by the issuer, long name for the following Turbo warrant issued by MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC will change. The change will be valid as of August 7, 2018. ISIN code will remain unchanged. ISIN Current New (as of August 7, 2018) -------------------------------------------------------------- GB00BG5TXS23 TURBO S APPLEE AVA 3 TURBO S APPLE AVA 3 -------------------------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.