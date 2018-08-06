Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) Tinkoff Bank launches loans to SMEs 06-Aug-2018 / 17:39 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Tinkoff Bank launches loans to SMEs Moscow, Russia - August 6, 2018. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), Russia's leading digital provider of financial and lifestyle products and services, announces that its Tinkoff Business unit is expanding the range of services it offers to small and medium-sized businesses and launching loans for companies and entrepreneurs. Since its launch in 2016, Tinkoff Business has built a highly successful SME ecosystem with attractive tariff plans, a full range of services for cash and settlement management, accounting, payroll projects, trade acquiring, Internet Acquiring, POS-crediting and bank guarantees for participants in public procurement. Now, Tinkoff Business will also offer three types of loans to SME customers: all-purpose loans, overdraft and revolving credit. These SME lending services will take advantage of Tinkoff Bank's award-winning mobile application and website, giving Russian entrepreneurs access to fast loans with just a couple of clicks within their personal account and no additional conditions. Fedor Bukharov, head of Tinkoff Business, commented: "Tinkoff Business is one of the largest drivers of the Group's fee-and-commissions revenue, and is growing by over 90 thousand new customers per quarter. The launch of lending to SMEs is the next big step in scaling up our SME business line. We understand the needs of our customers and aim to give them a full range of services to help them quickly resolve key business issues." Contacts: Tinkoff Bank Darya Ermolina Head of PR + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2009) media@tinkoff.ru [1] About the Group TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail financial services operating in Russia through a high-tech branchless platform. TCS Group includes Tinkoff Bank, mobile virtual operator network Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, and Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs across Russia. The Group was founded in 2006 by the Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since October 2013. With no retail branches, the Group serves its customers remotely via online channels and its call centre and operates a network of over 2,500 representatives to ensure smooth delivery of its products. The network covers all of Russia and allows next day delivery to most customers. The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, Russia's first and only direct bank offering both own brand and partner retail financial services via its Tinkoff.ru platform. The product range includes daily banking (credit and debit cards, payments, money transfers), savings, investments, loyalty programmes, travel services, SME services, mortgage platform, and insurance. With its special focus on mobile business, the bank offers mobile applications both for its customer base (Mobile Bank) and beyond it (Traffic Fines, MoneyTalk, Card 2 Card instant money transfers). As at 1 May 2018, the bank was the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a market share of 11.7%. The 1Q18 IFRS net income of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 5.7 bn, ROE grew to 68.5%. Banki.ru, Russia's largest financial news portal, named Tinkoff Bank the Bank of the Year 2016. In October 2016 Tinkoff Bank was named the largest independent global direct bank by Frost & Sullivan. In 2015 and 2016, the Global Finance magazine named Tinkoff Bank as the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia. In 2016, the bank also won Global Finance's Best Integrated Consumer Bank Site award and was named the Best Digital Bank in the CEE by Euromoney. The bank's mobile application was recognised as the best in Russia by Markswebb Rank & Report for three consecutive years in 2014, 2015 and 2016, and by Deloitte for four consecutive years from 2013 to 2016. ISIN: US87238U2033 Category Code: PRL TIDM: TCS LEI Code: 2534000KL0PLD6KG7T76 Sequence No.: 5838 EQS News ID: 711181 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: mailto:media@tinkoff.ru

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 06, 2018 10:40 ET (14:40 GMT)