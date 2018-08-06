

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Car rental company Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) said Monday it has entered into a multi-year deal with ride-hailing company Lyft to provide Lyft drivers with on-demand access to its rental cars.



Avis said it will add 'thousands of vehicles' to the Lyft Express Drive program in cities across North America. The vehicles are expected to become available in the next few months.



Through this partnership, Lyft drivers will be able to reserve an Avis rental vehicle from within the Lyft app. Avis noted that the partnership will make it easier for people to drive with Lyft without the cost and burden of car ownership.



'With a global fleet of approximately 600,000 vehicles, we are well positioned to take advantage of the continued growth in the ride hailing space by providing on-demand access to a clean, safe and well-maintained vehicle for those who want to become ride hailing drivers,' said Joe Ferraro, President, Americas, Avis Budget Group.



Lyft's Express Drive program already has similar partnerships with another car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) and car subscription service Flexdrive.



Avis is a provider of mobility solutions through its Avis and Budget brands, which have more than 11,000 rental locations in about 180 countries around the world.



Avis already operates in the ride-sharing business through its Zipcar car-sharing network that allows people to rent cars for as little as one hour.



Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOGL, GOOG) Waymo self-driving car unit recently said it is expanding its existing partnership with Avis. The car rental company will provide Waymos as a last-mile solution for Avis customers in Phoenix to help them pick up or drop off their rental cars.



