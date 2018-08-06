ALLTEC LLC: ALLTEC Expands DynaShield(R) Surge Protection Device Line

CANTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2018 / ALLTEC LLC is known for providing surge suppression as part of their Trademarked Protection Pyramid approach. In an effort to address the toughest power quality issues witnessed across multiple environments, and the devastating damage caused; ALLTEC is thrilled to introduce the new and improved ADS line of surge protection. This latest line of devices still contain the exceptional ADSx model, which is, and will continue to be the one-stop-shop for most surge protection requirements. Now however, there are two advanced, or "Cadillac" device options plus two SPDs that are compact and versatile devices for more definitive protection.

Introducing the ADSi:





The ADSi is the premium solution, when you need heavy duty protection from external transients such as lightning strikes. This unit has modes of protection ranging from 160kA, 320kA and 480kA with real-time diagnostics, power quality meter options and the most advanced filtering on the market today.

Say Hello to the ADSc:





The ADSc is smaller and more compact than the ADSi but still packs a powerful punch. It is perfect for protecting critical panels in a wide array of environments that the ADSi is simply not suited for. This SPD also has modes of protection at 160kA, 200kA, and 400kA per phase with many available options including filtering and alarms.

Meet the ADSrm:





The ADSrm unit is ALLTEC's answer to point-of-use protection that takes up minimal real-estate and fits into any budget. This device will offer remarkable protection to applications such as, but not limited to, HVAC units, well pumps, and industrial/manufacturing equipment. This device is a go-to for the manufacturing and food service industry.

Last but never least, the small but mighty ADSlp:





Don't judge the smallest ADS series SPD by its compact design. The ADSlp comes with 36kA per phase of protection and is perfect for common locations where larger SPD's will not fit. These are ideal for traffic signals, highway lighting, HVAC, and security systems.

All the SPDs mentioned have additional options that are available such as enclosure choices, audible alarms, and remote lights. ALLTEC can customize an SPD or system to fit each individual need.

So the real question is: Why don't you have an ALLTEC surge protection device yet?

Visit https://alltecglobal.com/products/surge-suppression to get more information about these devices and more.

Since 1991 ALLTEC has been a leader in applying global engineered solutions which reduce the risks associated with direct and indirect lightning strikes as well as diminishing the hidden effects of surge events. ALLTEC specializes in customized design & engineering solutions for grounding/earthing & bonding, surge protection, and lightning protection. With decades of knowledge and experience, ALLTEC is able to advise best methods for risk mitigation and ultimately apply those evaluations as comprehensively engineered solutions for today's infrastructure challenges. ALLTEC offers a comprehensive facility protection approach to solving the world's most difficult lightning, grounding, and power quality problems.

