London, August 6


6 August 2018

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 17,000 of its 1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 4895.832p. The highest price paid per share was 4917.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 4868.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0188% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Rightmove has purchased to date 39,726,605 of its own shares since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 90,507,383. Rightmove holds 1,671,420 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact:Sandra Odell 01908 712 058

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(per share)		Time of transaction
2054904 08:21:37
2314902 08:40:06
2334901 08:54:43
2384892 09:09:14
2174894 09:20:27
2384898 09:34:14
1444893 09:48:59
394893 09:48:59
434893 09:48:59
494884 10:03:08
1144886 10:05:14
1194886 10:05:14
904887 10:17:48
454887 10:17:48
2404885 10:25:26
1744901 10:35:59
704901 10:35:59
1974900 10:36:07
324900 10:36:07
1714889 10:48:44
544889 10:48:44
134889 10:48:44
34889 10:48:44
584904 10:54:38
2014901 10:59:58
314901 10:59:58
1994911 11:15:25
904907 11:18:44
2124904 11:21:29
904904 11:31:23
684901 11:37:01
2314905 11:40:29
494907 11:47:25
20004906 11:47:37
2304908 11:53:46
34908 11:53:46
984917 12:05:11
1264917 12:05:11
904915 12:13:17
44914 12:21:45
2194914 12:21:45
814905 12:41:27
1004905 12:41:27
214905 12:41:27
50004904 12:43:03
114900 12:47:11
534900 12:47:11
3084888 13:02:21
634879 13:26:13
2164879 13:26:13
24878 13:42:51
3014878 13:45:30
104878 13:45:30
54878 13:45:30
664873 14:06:00
784873 14:06:00
854873 14:06:00
2164875 14:18:49
474875 14:18:49
574869 14:33:02
374869 14:33:02
254869 14:33:02
1534869 14:33:02
134873 14:44:00
1314873 14:44:00
1294873 14:44:00
2364883 14:57:49
644883 14:57:49
2914882 15:07:13
2664878 15:16:11
44878 15:16:11
904883 15:28:00
1104883 15:28:00
934883 15:28:00
464880 15:36:50
2444880 15:36:50
704879 15:46:00
1524882 15:48:39
1694882 15:48:39
2014877 16:00:11
1004877 16:00:11
134877 16:00:11
794874 16:06:10
334876 16:09:12
2754876 16:09:12
24876 16:09:12
1344875 16:14:19
34868 16:19:31
394869 16:19:31
44869 16:19:31
74869 16:19:31
94869 16:19:31
854869 16:19:31
154869 16:19:31

