|Spirent Communications
|1128
Black Hat USA 2018
http://www.spirent.com
About Spirent Communications
Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT) offers test, measurement, analytics and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks. The company provides products, services and information for high-speed Ethernet, positioning and mobile network infrastructure markets, with expanding focus on service assurance, cybersecurity and 5G. Spirent is accelerating the transition of connected devices, network equipment and applications from development labs to the operational network, as it continues to innovate toward fully-automated testing and autonomous service assurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.spirent.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
Spirent Communications plc.
PR Contact
Patrick Corman, +1-650-465-5973
patrick@cormancom.com
PR Contact
Mark Price, +44-7725-724834
mark.price@spirent.com