Polyurethane Market 2018 Industry Size, Key Players, Demands and Forecasts 2023 - ReportsnReports

Global Polyurethane Market: Analysis By Product Type (Rigid Foam, Flexible Foam, Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Elastomers), End-Use (Furniture, Construction, Electronics & Appliances, Automotive, Footwear, Packaging), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023, the global market value is projected to display a steady growth represented by a CAGR of 5.75% during 2018 - 2023.

The product type, rigid foam witnessed growth at a noteworthy growth rate over the past few years and is expected to grow in the forecast period on the back of growth of construction sector including commercial as well as residential buildings. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share, by value in global polyurethane market in 2017. Additionally, Asia Pacific will be a growing region in the forecasted period, 2018-2023 as population is increasing along with growing number of construction. Growing demand of furniture is also fuelling the polyurethane market.

The report titled "Global Polyurethane Market: Analysis By Product Type (Rigid Foam, Flexible Foam, Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Elastomers), End-Use (Furniture, Construction, Electronics & Appliances, Automotive, Footwear, Packaging), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023", has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Polyurethane Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global polyurethane market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Polyurethane Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Global Polyurethane Market - Product value, Sizing, Growth, Forecast

By Type - Rigid Foam, Flexible Foam, Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Elastomers, Others.

By End-Use Sector - Furniture, Construction, Electronics & appliances, Automotive, Footwear, Packaging, Others

Regional Markets -North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Country Analysis - U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, India

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Company Analysis - BASF, Covestro, Wanhua, Huntsman, Dow Chemical, Mitsui Chemicals.

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

Table of Contents:

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Polyurethane Product Outlook

5. Global Polyurethane Market: Growth and Forecast

6. Global Polyurethane Market: Segment Analysis

7. Global Polyurethane Market: End-Use Sector

8. Global Polyurethane Market: Regional Analysis

9. North America Polyurethane Market: Growth and Forecast

10. Europe Polyurethane Market: Growth and Forecast

11. APAC Polyurethane Market: Growth and Forecast

12. ROW Polyurethane Market: Growth and Forecast

13. Policies & Regulations

14. Company Profiles

List of Tables

Table 1: Number of motor vehicle production by manufacturers 2015 & 2016

List of Figures.

