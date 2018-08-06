sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

London, August 6

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:6 August 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):102,149
Highest price paid per share (pence):24.20
Lowest price paid per share (pence):22.90
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):24.0679

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,410,098,188 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,410,098,188 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

6 AUGUST 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
280124.2016:19:39London Stock Exchange
29324.1515:58:04London Stock Exchange
297024.1515:58:04London Stock Exchange
313824.1015:50:51London Stock Exchange
208724.1015:45:49London Stock Exchange
824.0515:35:10London Stock Exchange
278524.0515:35:10London Stock Exchange
6524.0515:35:00London Stock Exchange
316023.9514:30:34London Stock Exchange
276524.0514:30:20London Stock Exchange
312424.0514:30:19London Stock Exchange
620424.0014:27:33London Stock Exchange
653623.9514:10:38London Stock Exchange
331324.0013:39:45London Stock Exchange
530624.0013:39:45London Stock Exchange
523623.9013:05:29London Stock Exchange
261924.0013:05:24London Stock Exchange
264924.0512:38:53London Stock Exchange
290924.0512:38:53London Stock Exchange
351924.0512:07:26London Stock Exchange
389524.0512:07:25London Stock Exchange
329424.0512:07:25London Stock Exchange
244824.0512:07:25London Stock Exchange
1210824.1011:45:57London Stock Exchange
316124.2011:34:05London Stock Exchange
382624.2011:34:05London Stock Exchange
606624.2010:43:06London Stock Exchange
291124.2010:43:06London Stock Exchange
295324.2010:43:06London Stock Exchange

