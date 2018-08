Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2018) - Consolidated Tanager Limited announces that the Board of Directors of Consolidated Tanager Limited on July 22, 2018, declared a dividend of $0.05 (CDN) per common share payable on August 29, 2018, to all shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2018.

By Order of the Board,

C.A. Burns - President

Tel: 416.422.5321