

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market fluctuated between small gains and losses throughout Monday's session, but ultimately ended the first day of the new trading week with a small loss.



Investor sentiment was negatively impacted by an escalation in trade tensions between the U.S. and China, along with new Brexit concerns. U.K. International Trade Secretary Liam Fox remarked that the possibility of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal has intensified due to the 'intransigence' by EU officials.



The Swiss Market Index decreased 0.09 percent Monday and finished at 9,149.36. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.16 percent and the Swiss Performance Index rose 0.01 percent.



Among the index heavyweights, Novartis advanced 0.3 percent and Nestle added 0.2 percent. Meanwhile, Roche fell 0.4 percent.



Credit Suisse dropped 1.3 percent and UBS surrendered 0.9 percent. Meanwhile, Julius Baer finished higher by 0.6 percent.



Sika was another notable loser, declining 1.3 percent.



ABB was among the top performing stocks of the session, climbing 1.5 percent.



