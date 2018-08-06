Marijuana News Today: Nevada Marijuana LegalizationThe numbers are in, and the marijuana news today shows that the Nevada marijuana legalization process can be deemed as nothing but an unmitigated success-as far as revenue numbers go, at least.Sales and tax collection numbers have already surpassed year-end projections by 25%.That, frankly, is amazing. And great news for the marijuana industry.Once the final figures are in, taxable sales are expected to crest $500.0 million through June, netting a total tax revenue of about $70.0 million. (Source: ".

