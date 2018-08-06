IGEN Networks Corp.: IGEN Networks Announces Nationwide Distribution and Marketing Agreement with Advantage Parts Solutions

IGEN Networks Corporation (OTCQB: IGEN; CSE: IGN), a leading innovator of cloud-based and Internet-of-Things (IoT) automotive solutions for the protection and management of mobile assets, today announced a nationwide distribution and marketing agreement between Nimbo Tracking, an IGEN Networks company, and Advantage Parts Solutions, a leader in marketing solutions to franchised automotive dealerships in the US, Canada, and the UK.

"Advantage Parts Solutions is very excited to work with Nimbo Tracking on an important opportunity for automotive dealerships to reverse margin compression that has been challenging our industry. Nimbo Tracking has created an innovative platform for automotive dealers to manage assets at virtually no cost while adding exceptional profit growth opportunities through customer-facing solutions," said Steve Kirstiuk, Vice President of Advantage Parts Solutions, USA.

Advantage Parts Solutions (www.adps.com), formed in 1988, works with more than 2,500 franchised automotive dealerships in the US, Canada and the UK, assisting them in providing innovative solutions to automotive repairers. Employing 85 seasoned business development managers with a national footprint in all three countries, supported by a team of sales and marketing experts and information technology professionals, Advantage continues to assist its stakeholders in adding value to their businesses.

"The Advantage partnership significantly broadens our distribution and marketing coverage of franchised dealerships across the US, adding further business development expertise specific to our pre-load revenue model," said Abel Sierra, Vice President and General Manager of Nimbo Tracking LLC. "Additionally, the relationship opens opportunities with Advantage customers in Canada and the UK for future growth in new markets."

About IGEN Networks Corporation

IGEN Networks Corporation provides peace-of-mind to automotive consumers and their families through direct access to Internet-of-Things (IoT) cloud-based services that include Stolen Vehicle Protection, Real-time updates on asset health and Driver Behavior.

IGEN is a fully reporting company in both Canada and the United States. It is publicly traded on the OTCQB under the symbol IGEN, and listed on the CSE under the symbol IGN. For more information, please visit http://igen-networks.com, www.NimboTracking.com or www.MedallionGPS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements or forward looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities law. The terms and phrases "goal," "commitment," "guidance," "expects," "would," "will," "continuing," "drive," "believes," "indicate," "look forward," "grow," "outlook," "forecasts," 'intend,' and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by IGEN in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that IGEN believes are appropriate in the circumstances, including but not limited to statements regarding investment liquidity, financing options and long term goals of the Company, general economic conditions, IGEN's expectations regarding its business, customer base, strategy and prospects, and IGEN's confidence in the cash flow generation of its business. Many factors could cause IGEN's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to competition; IGEN's reliance on key personnel; IGEN's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; and difficulties in forecasting IGEN's financial results, particularly over longer periods given the rapid technological changes, competition and short product life cycles that characterize the mobile application industry. These risk factors and others relating to IGEN that may cause actual results to differ are set forth in the under the heading "Risk Factors" in IGEN's periodic filings with the British Columbia Securities Commission and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (copies of which filings may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on IGEN's forward-looking statements. IGEN has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact Information:

IGEN Networks Corporation

Abel Sierra, Vice President Business Development

1(844) 332-5699

Matt Kreps, Darrow Associates Investor Relations

(214) 597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

SOURCE: IGEN Networks Corp.