The BTS Sales Index increased by 2.5 points to 107.9 (+2.4%) in July. The 1,000 companies surveyed for the BTS Sales Index reported an increase in aggregate revenue of $78 billion, from $3.279 trillion in June to $3.356 trillion. This is the index's first increase after three consecutive months of decline.

The Sales Index's increase can be attributed to several factors:

Businesses added over 200,000 new jobs in the month of July, continuing the trend of strong job growth

Healthcare added the majority of new jobs, followed by professional services, leisure and hospitality; small business job growth was higher than expected

Construction spending and manufacturing activity slowed due to tariffs and increasing capacity constraints caused by a healthy economy

The Fed unanimously voted to keep interest rates unchanged this month, although they are expected to raise rates next month and once more later this year

Consumer confidence is up, but may change amid tariff concerns

What is the BTS Sales Index?

The BTS Sales Index is a simple and predictive monthly metric that gives leaders the right vantage point by which to view their critical business decisions.

It represents the aggregate total revenue of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. in one easy-to-understand number. Every month, the total revenue reported by these companies is run through BTS' custom-built indexing tool. The index uses Q2 2013 numbers as a baseline based on the quarter's stable economic recovery indicators.

The BTS Sales Index is published in the first week of every month, reflecting the previous month's data, along with context such as industry-specific trends and job rates that impact revenue.

About BTS

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. For 30 years, we've designed fun, powerful experiences that have a lasting impact on people and their careers. It's strategy made personal.

BTS is a public company trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.

