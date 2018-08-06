

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices drifted lower on Monday, as the greenback held its gains against most major currencies.



Amid uncertainty about outlook for global economic growth due to U.S.-China trade war concerns, traders have turned to the dollar as a safe haven option, given the possibility of a couple of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this calendar year.



Meanwhile, reacting to U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist policy, Chinese state media unleashed a brutal and personal attack on him, saying Trump was 'starring in his own carefully orchestrated street fighter-style deceitful drama' in which diplomacy had been reduced to a 'trading game in which everything should follow the rule of America first'.



Gold futures for December ended down $5.50, or 0.40%, at $1,217.70 an ounce.



Gold futures for December ended up up $3.10, or nearly 0.2%, at $1,223.20 an ounce on Friday, but shed about 0.8% last week, recording losses for the fourth successive week.



Silver futures for September declined $0.117, or 0.76%, to $15.345 an ounce.



Copper futures for September declined $0.038, or 1.39%, at 2.725 per pound.



The dollar index was up 0.19, or 0.20%, at 95.22.



