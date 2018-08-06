Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of online payment processing offering various payment solutions in 196 countries all over the world, recently opened a new office in Tokyo, Japan to support a massive increase in Japanese business over the past 12 months.

Allied Wallet has been a leading provider in payment services providing online businesses with the ability to accept payments from their customers. Its payment solution offering has expanded to provide solutions for more than just online credit card processing, but also ACH services, point-of-sale transactions, mobile point-of-sale, digital wallet solutions, and even prepaid card solutions.

Allied Wallet has become widely popular as a payment service provider in Japan because of their ability to process JCB transactions. Japanese business owners can accept JCB cards from over 100 million cardmembers in and outside of Japan.

"After partnering with JCB and introducing our product offering to the Japanese region, we received such a positive response. We're happy to see businesses succeed and grow by using our payment platform. In order to keep up with our growth in Japan, we have a new Tokyo office and have plans for continued expansion," said CEO of Allied Wallet Dr. Andy Khawaja.

Allied Wallet would like to thank its merchants for its level of success in Japan and abroad, and encourages more businesses to try its NextGen Payment Gateway services.

