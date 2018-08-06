What has changed during the last ten years Modern macroeconomics under fire Extensions of the baseline New Keynesian macro model "Economist have learned nothing from the crisis, stick to their wrong models, operate within a very constrained model world and stubbornly believe in the homo oeconomicus" are regularly formulated accusations vis-à-vis the profession (Martin Halla). Famously, right at the onset of the Great Recession in 2008, Olivier Blanchard wrote an article which concluded that "the state of macro is good" what kind of went terribly wrong. Although Blanchard discussed mainly how a convergence in methodology had emerged (sometimes called the "new neoclassical synthesis"), after the "field looked like a battlefield"...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...