

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) revealed earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $73.16 million, or $2.99 per share. This compares with $6.06 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc reported adjusted earnings of $60.57 million or $2.59 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 221.6% to $90.04 million from $28.00 million last year.



Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $60.57 Mln. vs. $14.94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.59 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.34 -Revenue (Q2): $90.04 Mln vs. $28.00 Mln last year.



