

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $9.7 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $0.5 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Manitowoc Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $14.3 million or $0.40 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.5% to $495.3 million from $394.6 million last year.



Manitowoc Company Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $14.3 Mln. vs. $6.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.40 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.23 -Revenue (Q2): $495.3 Mln vs. $394.6 Mln last year.



