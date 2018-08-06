

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kennametal Inc. (KMT) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $68.53 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $24.64 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Kennametal Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $72.19 million or $0.87 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.4% to $646.12 million from $565.03 million last year.



Kennametal Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $72.19 Mln. vs. $45.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.87 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q4): $646.12 Mln vs. $565.03 Mln last year.



