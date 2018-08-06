

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) updated its guidance for 2018 revenue to be approximately $232 million, including royalties of approximately $120 million, material sales of approximately $23 million and license fees and milestones of approximately $89 million, with the potential for up to an additional $8 million in license fees and milestones. Adjusted earnings per diluted share is projected to be approximately $6.30. This is compared with previous guidance for 2018 revenue to be approximately $226 million, including royalties of approximately $116 million, material sales of approximately $23 million and license fees and milestones of approximately $87 million, with the potential for up to an additional $10 million in license fees and milestones and adjusted earnings per diluted share of approximately $6.15.



Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2018 was $60.6 million, or $2.59 per diluted share, compared with $14.9 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the same period in 2017. Total revenues were $90.0 million, compared with $28.0 million for the same period in 2017. Royalties were $31.4 million, compared with $14.2 million for the second quarter of 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX