

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mosaic Co. (MOS) announced a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $67.9 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $97.3 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.3% to $2.21 billion from $1.75 billion last year.



Mosaic Co. earnings at a glance:



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.45 - $1.80



