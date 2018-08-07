

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was down 1.2 percent on year in June, the ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday - coming in at 267,641 yen.



That exceeded expectations for a decline of 1.4 percent following the 3.9 percent drop in May.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 808,716 yen, up 9.1 percent on year.



Among the individual components, spending on fuel was down 6.0 percent, along with medical care (-4.8 percent), housing (-3.6 percent) and recreation (-8.2 percent).



Spending for education jumped 10.4 percent and furniture was up 7.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX