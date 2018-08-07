

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The losing streak has hit four sessions now for the China stock market, which has tumbled almost 175 points or 6.3 percent in that span. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,700-point plateau and it's overdue for support on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside, following a bump in crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher - and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished sharply lower again on Monday following losses from the properties and oil and insurance companies - while the financials offered support.



For the day, the index tumbled 35.29 points or 1.29 percent to finish at 2,705.16 after trading between 2,692.32 and 2,760.47.



Among the actives, Gemdale retreated 1.76 percent, while Poly Real Estate plunged 1.59 percent, China Vanke lost 1.04 percent, China Construction Bank gained 0.88 percent, Bank of China added 0.57 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.55 percent, China Merchants Bank climbed 1.28 percent, China Life tumbled 1.68 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) skidded 1.06 percent, PetroChina eased 0.13 percent and China Shenhua Energy dropped 1.14 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks moved without much direction to open Monday before gradually moving higher to end in the green



The Dow added 39.60 points or 0.16 percent to 25,502.18, while the NASDAQ gained 47.66 points or 0.61 percent to 7,859.68 and the S&P 500 was up 10.05 points or 0.35 percent to 2,850.40.



The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders seem reluctant to make any significant moves amid a lack of major U.S. economic news following the slew of data and events last week.



Chinese state media has unleashed an unusually brutal and personal attack on U.S. President Donald Trump, raising investor concerns that the risks from the U.S.-China trade war will be a drag on overall global growth.



Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday, lifted by a report that showed crude production in Saudi Arabia unexpectedly dipped in July. Crude oil futures for September ended up $0.52 or 0.80 percent at $69.01 a barrel.



