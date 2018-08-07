

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB) has asked large U.S. banks to share detailed financial information about their customers, including card transactions and checking-account balances, as part of an effort to offer new services to users, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The social-media giant increasingly wants to be a platform where people buy and sell goods and services, besides connecting with friends. The company over the past year asked JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Co., Citigroup Inc. and U.S. Bancorp to discuss potential offerings it could host for bank customers on Facebook Messenger, the report said.



Facebook has talked about a feature that would show its users their checking-account balances, the people said. It has also pitched fraud alerts, the Journal said.



Data privacy is a sticking point in the banks' conversations with Facebook, according to people familiar with the matter. The talks are taking place as Facebook faces several investigations over its ties to political analytics firm Cambridge Analytica, which accessed data on as many as 87 million Facebook users without their consent.



One large U.S. bank pulled away from talks due to privacy concerns, the report said.



'Account linking enables people to receive real-time updates in Facebook Messenger where people can keep track of their transaction data like account balances, receipts, and shipping updates,' Facebook said Monday in a statement. 'We're not using this information beyond enabling these types of experiences - not for advertising or anything else.'



