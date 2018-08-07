

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM) has struck a deal with a Detroit-based hospital system to offer a new coverage option to employees, upending the traditional benefits setup in an attempt to lower costs and improve care, the Wall Street Journal reported.



The auto maker's agreement with Henry Ford Health System covers everything from doctor visits to surgical procedures. By signing a contract directly with one health-care provider, as other companies have done, GM reportedly said it can offer a plan that costs employees less than other options while also promising special customer-service perks and quality standards.



GM's new approach is a departure from the traditional health-benefits arrangement in which companies hire insurers for access to a broader network of health-care providers. In those cases, insurers negotiate the prices with hospitals, doctors and other providers, and the employers rarely have access to the terms that govern their medical costs.



